February 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Legal Service: insufficient evidence for criminal proceedings in Thanasis case

By Jonathan Shkurko034
thanasis
Thanasis Nicolaou's parents at a previous demonstration

Family members of national guardsman Thanasis Nicolaou, whose lifeless body was found under a bridge in Alassa back in 2005, have spoke of ‘disappointment’ on Friday when leaving the offices of the Legal Service, which informed them that there is currently not enough ground to open a criminal case after being handed the official report reviewed by Attorney-general Giorgos Savvides.

Speaking to the media outside the Legal Service offices, Nicolaou’s mother, Andriana, said that apparently there does not seem to be sufficient proof to formally open a criminal investigation and to prosecute anyone.

“This despite the fact that the report filed by Antonis Alexandropoulos, one of the two criminal investigators tasked with shedding light on the death of my son, suggests that at least three police officers and a forensic pathologist, could be involved in covering up the reasons behind his death,” she said.

Nicolaou’s mother received the report directly from Alexandropoulos, who was also present during the meeting, along with the deputy police chief Demetris Demetriou and several members of the Legal Service.

Due to the meeting’s inconclusiveness, the parties decided that another meeting to discuss the matter will need to take place. Its date, however, has not been decided.

Nicolaou’s mother said that the report will need to be studied carefully, before deciding what the next steps will be. She did not rule out legal action against the state.

“We don’t have much to say. One thing, however, is sure, this is not the end of it,” she said. “My son’s case deserves vindication.”

Referring to Alexandropoulos’ report she said “the truth is there somewhere and it needs to be uncovered after so many years in which it was buried.”

