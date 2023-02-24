February 24, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New church leader and president meet

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Συνάντηση Ν. Χριστοδουλίδη με Αρχιεπίσκοπο Γεώργιο

The recently enthroned Archbishop Georgios met newly elected President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday at the archbishopric in Nicosia.

The two exchanged congratulations for their new posts and vowed to speak again in the next weeks. The meeting lasted about half an hour and no statements were made after it.

The enthronement of Archbishop Georgios took place on January 8 at the Apostolos Varnavas Cathedral in Nicosia, in the presence of President Nicos Anastasiades, House speaker Annita Demetriou and other dignitaries.

The meeting came a day after Archimandrite Tychikos Vryonis was elected the new bishop of Paphos following a marathon session of the Holy Synod, which convened on Thursday.

The new bishop of Paphos secured a total of 15 votes from members of the Holy Synod, Archimandrite Ioannis Ioannou, the other candidate for the post, only received one.

