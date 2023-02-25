February 25, 2023

All Tepak attack suspects set to be released

A screenshot of the incident from a video posted by Accept - LGBTI Cyprus

Police on Saturday said the remaining three people arrested as part of investigations into the homophobic attack at a Tepak LGBTI event are set to be released later in the day.

The three people, aged 24, 25 and 26 respectively, as well as the other two men who were released on Friday evening, put forth claims which are currently being crosschecked by investigators.

Police said that a team set up by the crime detention unit in Limassol “continues its investigations, in an attempt to identify the people who participated in the attack.

“As part of the investigations, footage from closed circuit cameras in the area, as well as testimonies, are all being evaluated,” the police added.

The police had previously said that the men arrested were suspected of offences relating to conspiracy to commit a felony, disorderly conduct, assault causing actual bodily harm, and offences relating to the racism and xenophobia act.

Hooded figures barged into a lecture hall shouting homophobic slurs during an Accept-LGBTI presentation at the university on Wednesday evening.

Limassol police said that aside from the slurs and the setting off of a fire extinguisher, one of the masked individuals also punched a 21-year-old presentation attendee.

Rector of Tepak, Panayiotis Zafeiris said that the incident was an “assault on free movement of ideas and opinions in a university”.

It has been widely condemned by political figures and parties.

