February 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Granny and grandson remanded after stealing from police drug chief’s home

By Kyriacos Nicolaou
Limassol court

A 54-year-old grandmother and her 19-year-old grandson are behind stealing from a house owned by the chief of the police drug squad Ykan, CyBC radio reported on Saturday.

The two were remanded in police custody for seven days on Friday by the Limassol District Court.

The burglary was reported on Tuesday, with police saying that gold jewellery, including bracelets, rings and earrings had been stolen.

After investigations had taken place, police determined that one of the items was sold to a shop licensed to buy and sell precious metals.

The item, a golden earring, was stolen from the aforementioned house belong to the Ykan officer.

After a warrant was issued for the 54-year-old woman, police searched her home, where they found watches, mobile phones and laptops, for which the woman could not provide convincing proof of origin.

The woman was arrested for illegal property possession and to facilitate investigations.

During police examinations, evidence also emerged against her 19-year-old grandson, who was arrested.

 

