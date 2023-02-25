February 25, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BritainEuropeWorld

UK, EU inching towards Northern Ireland deal, Irish PM says

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: a poster reading "no irish sea border" is seen in the port of larne, northern ireland

Britain and the European Union are inching towards concluding talks on revising post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland and an agreement is possible, but by no means guaranteed, in the coming days, Ireland’s prime minister said on Saturday.

Momentum has been building for weeks towards a deal to ease checks on trade that were introduced under the Northern Ireland Protocol – the arrangements agreed to avoid a hard border with EU member Ireland when Britain exited the EU in 2020.

Lawmakers in British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative party have been told to be in parliament on Monday, in a sign that a deal could be imminent.

“I think the talks on reforming the protocol are inching towards a conclusion. Certainly the deal isn’t done yet, but I do think we are inching towards a conclusion,” Leo Varadkar told reporters.

“There is the possibility of agreement in the next few days but by no means guaranteed … There’s still a gap to be closed,” Varadkar said, adding there is ongoing engagement between the UK government and European Commission.

Varadkar, who played a key role when the protocol was agreed in 2019, encouraged London, Brussels and Northern Irish politicians “to go the extra mile” to help reach an agreement, saying the benefits would be “huge”.

While an agreement would mark an end to a two-year standoff between Britain and the EU, Sunak could face a battle with pro-Brexit Conservative lawmakers and pro-British Northern Irish politicians to make the deal work.

Opinion polls have consistently shown a majority of Northern Irish voters – who opposed Brexit – favour the idea of the protocol, however the province’s assembly and power-sharing government have not sat for a year due to unionist opposition.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), the region’s largest pro-British party, has said it will not end its boycott of the assembly unless all checks on goods bound for Northern Ireland from Britain are removed.

 

Related Posts

EU adopts fresh sanctions amid vow to ramp up pressure on Moscow

Reuters News Service

Hungary signals fresh delay in Finland, Sweden NATO approval

Reuters News Service

War and escalation in 2022-2023: economic and political ramifications

Ioannis Tirkides

Canada imposes new Russia sanctions, pledges battle tanks to Ukraine

Reuters News Service

Turkey begins to rebuild for 1.5 mln left homeless by earthquakes

Reuters News Service

Hopes grow for Northern Ireland deal as UK politicians ordered to parliament

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign