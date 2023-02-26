February 26, 2023

Disy candidate calls for upcoming party elections to be a rally for unity

By Nikolaos Prakas00
annita
Annita Demetriou

Candidate for Disy leadership and House President Annita Demetriou said on Sunday that she wants the upcoming party elections to be a rally for unity to ensure the future of the party.

Commenting on statements made by her opponent Demetris Demetriou on Saturday, the house president wished him luck in the race.

Speaking after a memorial service for Eoka fighter Grigoris Afxentiou at Machairas monastery, she said: “All I can say is that I am really here for the unity of the party, to strengthen this proud party, to ensure its future course, collective leadership, responsibility, changes and identification of weaknesses, this is the visible stake and I call on all the Disy members, the friends of Disy to join us and together succeed in this effort on March 11, let it be a rally of unity, and let everyone go to the polls.”

She added that this has been her goal from the beginning, and that throughout her career and course in the party she has shown how responsible and independent she is.

