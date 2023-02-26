February 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Egyptian President expresses appreciation for Anastasiades’ support in bilateral relations

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
anastasiades sisi

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi expressed his appreciation to outgoing Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, for the support the latter provided during his term towards the strategic relations between the two friendly countries.

According to a statement by the Egyptian presidency, during a telephone discussion with Anastasiades on Saturday El-Sisi noted that relations between Egypt and Cyprus witnessed many important achievements, whether at the bilateral level, or through the tripartite cooperation mechanism between Egypt, Cyprus and Greece, and conveyed his wishes to Anastasiades for good health and continued success.

On his part, Anastasiades expressed, according to the statement, his great gratitude to El-Sisi, appreciating his contributions in laying the foundations for fruitful cooperation between Egypt and Cyprus over the past years.

He also affirmed the firm commitment of Cyprus to continuing to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries under the leadership of elected new president, Nikos Christodoulides, the statement concluded.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Railway tracks uncovered in Kyrenia from last century

Nikolaos Prakas

Animal abuse claim filed after chicken spotted tied and held by wings at football match

Nikolaos Prakas

‘Cabinet announcements to move forward as planned’

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Suspects vandalise and burn a Limassol gymnasium

Nikolaos Prakas

Rumba Attack presents debut album with concert series

Eleni Philippou

Thousands attend Limassol Carnival parade

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign