February 26, 2023

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraineWorld

Putin: Russia must take into account NATO nuclear capability – state TV

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: russia's president putin takes part in an event marking gazprom's 30th anniversary, via video link outside moscow
Russia's President Vladimir Putin takes part in an event marking Gazprom's 30th anniversary, via video link at a residence outside Moscow, Russia February 17, 2023. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday that Russia had no choice but to take into account the nuclear capabilities of NATO as the U.S.-led military alliance was seeking the defeat of Russia.

“In today’s conditions, when all the leading NATO countries have declared their main goal as inflicting a strategic defeat on us, so that our people suffer as they say, how can we ignore their nuclear capabilities in these conditions?” Putin told Rossiya 1 state television, according to TASS.

The West, Putin said, wanted to liquidate Russia.

“They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part – the Russian Federation,” Putin said, according to TASS.

The West, he said, was an indirect accomplice to the “crimes” committed by Ukraine.

