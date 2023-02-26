February 26, 2023

Suspects remanded in Paphos drug bust

By Nikolaos Prakas00
paphos court
Paphos district court

Police remanded six people for eight days in Paphos, following a drug bust earlier in the week, authorities said.

According to police, the Paphos court on Saturday issued an eight-day remand for four male suspects, 23, 43, 28, and 43, and two female suspects 43 and 21, after they found a total of 22kg of cannabis and 400g of cocaine in their possession, along with an airgun, and €50,000.

The six had been arrested on Thursday night for the matter.

Paphos police are continuing their investigations.

