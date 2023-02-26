February 26, 2023

Two people rescued overnight in Lefkara area

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Fire service (Cyprus Mail archives)

The fire services and police rescued two people that got lost in the Lefkara area early on Sunday morning.

According to the fire services, the two Russian individuals were found in an area between the village of Ayios Athanasios and Kyrpovasa.

The fire service said that their car broke down in an area that was difficult to reach, and that the individuals were found 50 metres from their vehicle.

According to the fire service the rescue operation finished around 2:03 am.

