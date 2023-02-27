February 27, 2023

Paphos police book 20 for drink driving

By Nikolaos Prakas00

Almost half of the drivers booked by police in Paphos overnight on Sunday were over the limit, police said on Monday.

According to the head of the Paphos police Nikos Tsappis, there were 49 traffic violations recorded overnight, 20 of which were for drink driving.

Tsappis said that 181 vehicles were stopped in total.

Aside from the 20 drivers over the limit, three more were also found positive for drugs while four citations were issued to scooter drivers.

One more person was given a ticket for passing a red light, while three other vehicles were seized by authorities for various violations.

