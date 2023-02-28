February 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

February rainfall 75 per cent of average

By Marko Ljubicic00
rainy weather
File photo

Total rainfall in February was 75 per cent of average for the month, preliminary data released by the met office on Tuesday showed.

The average rainfall for February is 81.6 mm, while the average total rainfall recorded until February 26 amounted to 61.5mm.

Further data showed that during the last two days, the highest amount of rainfall was recorded in Platania and Stavros tis Psokas, with 10.3 mm and 3.3 mm, respectively.

Since February 1 the highest rainfall was recorded at Polis Chrysochous with levels 133 per cent of normal, followed by Pano Panayia with 98 per cent of normal.

Related Posts

Arrest after pit bull knifed to death

Gina Agapiou

People smuggler jailed for 18 months

Andria Kades

Doctor publishes further photo, accuses hospitals of negligence

Gina Agapiou

Bird trapping with nets falls by almost a half

Andria Kades

New president sworn in, pledges to make people’s lives better (update 2)

Jonathan Shkurko

Who’s who in the new cabinet

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign