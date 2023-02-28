February 28, 2023

Man and child seriously injured in quad bike accident

Two persons, one hospitalized in critical condition, were injured in a road accident in a Nicosia village, police announced on Tuesday.

The accident happened around 3.30pm on Monday at Agia Varvara, when a quad bike driven by a 35-year-old man, with a 12-year-old female passenger deviated from its course under circumstances being investigated. As as a result both riders were thrown off the vehicle and hit the road.

Both were taken to the A & E of Nicosia general hospital, where they were kept for treatment.

The condition of the 35-year-old is described as critical, while the condition of the 12-year-old is considered serious.

Police are investigating the exacts causes of the accident.

