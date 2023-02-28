New president says finding solution to Cyprus problem his priority

Newly sworn in President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday said finding solutions to solve the Cyprus problem would be the absolute priority of his administration.

His first words in the post touched on what he said was “crucial to all Cypriots”.

“Finding solutions to the Cyprus problem is of paramount importance so that our homeland can finally become a reunited, free, modern, European state, a common place of prosperity and security for all its citizens, without any discrimination,” he said.

Addressing the MPs gathered at the House of Representatives for the ceremony, Christodoulides said the newly formed cabinet will be mainly formed by people born after the events of 1974.

“We need to realise how important and significant this is, not only in symbolic terms, but also in concrete ones, as our younger generations are expecting us to give them the quality of life they deserve, and to leave behind outdated practices,” he said.

He also referred to his first informal meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar and the position he conveyed to him that the current status quo cannot be the solution to the Cyprus problem.

“I will do everything humanly possible to create the conditions for the resumption of talks.”

On the economy, Christodoulides praised the Anastasiades administration “for leaving behind a healthy financial system, characterised by a series of positive reforms over the years.

“We will continue on the same path and build on what has already been achieved, avoiding opportunism and preserving fiscal discipline.

“Our goal is to improve social cohesion and introduce a fiscal policy that will be fully harmonised with that of the EU and especially the Eurozone, where strict fiscal rules apply,” he said, adding that new reforms oriented towards the green and digital transition will be introduced.

Regarding the energy sector, Christodoulides said the natural resources of Cyprus create the conditions to strengthen the level of political and economic cooperation with other countries.

“However, we will develop and implement our energy programme on the basis of our own sovereign rights.

“That does not mean that our actions will be directed against other countries, specifically Turkey. Cyprus is internationally recognised as a stable and peaceful country in the Eastern Mediterranean region and Turkey certainly has a place in the big picture we have in mind.

“That said, for something like this to happen, Turkey will have to show the necessary will and respect international laws, while meeting its obligations toward our country and the European Union,” he said.

The new president then touched on the subject of immigration, vowing to speed up asylum seeking applications and increase returns when necessary.

“The core of the problem, aside from Turkey’s instrumentalisation of the issue, lies in the impression that Cyprus represents an attractive destination for migrants.

“We need to change this notion, always in full respect of everyone’s human rights and strictly adhering to our international obligations,” he said.