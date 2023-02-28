February 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

New tenders for Paphos marina

By Iole Damaskinos0261
paphos marina cyprus business now tourism

Kissonerga community leader Giorgos Stylianou on Tuesday welcomed the announcement of new tenders for the creation of a marina in Paphos.

The decision by the council of ministers to create a marina including a jetty for luxury cruise ships, a hotel and residential and commercial areas, is a step in the right direction, the community leader told the Cyprus News Agency.

The above specs were the conditions set by the Kissonerga community council, Stylianou said, adding that they will be explicitly defined in the terms of the tenders, leaving no room for objections, as happened with the previous tenders.

Stylianou pointed out the project has been close to 20 years in the making, since the first decision was taken to build the marina in Potima Bay (between Paphos and Coral Bay), and after various objections, is finally on track for implementation.

Stylianou expressed the hope that the project would be completed within new President Nikos Christodoulides’ five-year term.

Asked to outline the project’s duration, Stylianou said he estimated that construction would start within the next two to three years–the time required to draw up, announce, evaluate and award tenders.

The Paphos marina will significantly enrich the region, Stylianou said, as well as Cyprus as a whole, by placing Paphos on the maritime map, and will attract further investments.

Related Posts

Poetry becomes emotional explosion

Eleni Philippou

Man remanded on suspicion of theft

Jonathan Shkurko

New president sworn in, pledges to make peoples’ lives better

Jonathan Shkurko

Landlords in north double rent as housing demand surges

Jonathan Shkurko

Two men arrested for illegal knife possession

Staff Reporter

Today’s Weather: Unseasonably warm and clear

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign