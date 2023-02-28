February 28, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Seven injured in Paphos road accident

By Staff Reporter0827
Seven people, including five children, were injured in a traffic accident in Paphos on Monday afternoon.

According to police statement around 6pm a 45-year-old driver on the road from Kelokedari to Stavrokonnos travelling with his wife and their five children aged 6 to 17, lost control of the vehicle under circumstances being investigated, causing it to overturn and come to a halt on the left bank of the road.

All were injured and transported by ambulance to the A & E department of the Paphos general hospital.

According to the doctor on duty, none of the injuries were serious, however, two of the children, aged 14 and 15, were kept in hospital as a precaution.

The 45-year-old driver underwent a breathalyzer test which gave a zero reading.

The exact causes of the accident are still under investigation.

