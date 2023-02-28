February 28, 2023

Wizz Air announces new route to Abu Dhabi

By Marko Ljubicic00
Wizz Air at Larnaca airport. Photo: Christos Theodorides)

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air on Tuesday announced a new route from Larnaca to Abu Dhabi.

The route will become operational on July 3 with triweekly (every Monday, Wednesday and Friday) flights to the largest of the United Arab Emirates.

“It is our pleasure to add more holiday and city break destinations to our network from Larnaca, providing our Cypriot customers with more opportunities to explore new cities and enjoy their vacation. At Wizz, we remain committed to offering low fare routes to a range of exciting destinations and look forward to welcoming passengers onboard our young and sustainable Airbus aircraft fleet,” Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air Zsuzsa Trubek said.

Tickets are available now on wizzair.com or via the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from €44.99.

