March 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Police uncover illegal tobacco stash in Larnaca paddock

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

Police in on Tuesday carried out a coordinated operation with the Larnaca Customs Department resulting in the seizure of a large quantity of illegal tobacco products.

According to police statement, on Tuesday afternoon police intercepted a driver on the Kosi-Aradippou road and searched the vehicle, whereupon an amount of illegal tobacco products were confiscated from the suspect. Subsequently police were lead to an animal pen in a nearby village where a further stash of illegal products was found and seized.

In total, police confiscated 89 cartons of cigarettes, 7.7 kg of tobacco, 4,760 electronic cigarettes, and 800 grams of hookah tobacco.

The 58-year-old suspect was arrested for possession of illegal duty-free tobacco products, while the further investigation continues.

