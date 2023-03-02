March 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested on suspicion of burglary

By Jonathan Shkurko00
police car night 2
File photo

A 39-year-old was arrested by police in Larnaca on Wednesday for allegedly being involved in a string of burglaries and thefts that took place between February 12 and 14.

According to a statement released by police on Thursday, evidence pointing the 39-year-old’s involvement in the cases emerged while they were under investigation.

The man is set to be remanded, while the Aradippou police station is further looking into the cases.

