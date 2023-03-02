March 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Public cautioned over increased dust levels

By Gina Agapiou00
dust map

High concentrations of dust will be observed in the atmosphere on Thursday according to data from the air quality monitoring network operated by the department of labour inspection.

The public, especially those belonging to vulnerable groups, should avoid going outdoors since the small particles are likely to have a negative impact on human health, the announcement added.

Employers were also called on to take appropriate measures (organisational and/or technical) after assessing any risks that their employees may face while working in open spaces.

It was recommended that workers in such spaces use appropriate means of personal protection.

The latest hourly dust concentrations measured at measured at 7 am were Nicosia 69.2 μg/m3, Limassol 65.8 μg/m3, Larnaca, 63.5 μg/m3, Paralimni 64.1 μg/m3, Paphos 56.3 μg/m3, Zygi 46.7 μg/m3 Agia Marina Xyliatou 42.4 μg/m3.

According to the relevant legislation, the limit not to be exceeded is set for daily average concentrations of 50 μg/m3.

Dust refers to respirable particulate matter of a diameter smaller than 10 μm (PM10) in the air.

More information and real-time updates is available online at www.airquality.gov.cy, and also through the free mobile application ‘Air Quality Cyprus’.

Related Posts

Man arrested on suspicion of burglary

Jonathan Shkurko

A quartet of original one-act premieres in Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Fire burns three cars in Limassol

Jonathan Shkurko

Taxi driver attacked and robbed in Nicosia

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus among top ten countries to retire to

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign