March 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

17-year-old arrested for drugs

By Nikolaos Prakas00
A 17-year-old boy was arrested in Larnaca overnight, after police found him in possession of 32 g of narcotics, authorities said on Saturday.

Members of the drug squad, Ykan, ran checks on a parked car stopped at the side of the road in an area outside the city.

Police found that there were three people in the vehicle, the 17-year-old, who was in the driver’s seat, and a 28-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman.

During their investigations, police found that the boy was wearing a belt bag that contained 12 nylon packages with 22g of cannabis and 10g of cocaine, along with a scale, and a sum of money.

The 17-year-old was arrested, and investigations followed on the car.

All three were taken to the police station.

The boy was taken to the police station for questioning, where he allegedly admitted to the drug possession.

Police said he gave several excuses that are all being investigated.

After being questioned, the man and woman were allowed to leave, as nothing suspicious arose from police examinations.

The 17-year-old was released without charge, as police await the results of lab exams.

 

 

