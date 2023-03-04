March 4, 2023

Nicosia event celebrates Italian Design Day

By Eleni Philippou
Italian fashion and style are not short of chic design. As the world celebrates Italian Design Day so does Cyprus on March 7 at the Strovolos Cultural Centre. Around the globe, events and initiatives will be held to promote the best of Italian furniture, architecture and design abroad.

The theme for this year’s edition is ‘Enlightening quality. The energy of design for people and Environment’. At the core of this theme is the idea to create synergy between the various facets of the sector, from quality as a connector along the entire supply chain of Italian design to energy as an element at the base of the production process, from sustainability and respect for the environment to people as the core around which to conceive and develop innovative ideas to combine functionality and wellbeing.

For its seventh edition, the Embassy of Italy has invited Professor Alba Cappellieri from the Milan Polytechnic – Faculty of Design, member of the scientific committee of the Ecole Van Cleef & Arpels of Paris and the Cologni Foundation, director of the Jewellery Museum in the Basilica Palladiana in Vicenza.

Cappellieri will lead a discussion on the topic of Tangible and Intangible qualities of Italian Design together with architect Margarita Danou, representing the Cyprus Architects Association, Professor Alessandra Swiny from the Department of Architecture at the School of Humanities & Social Sciences of the University of Nicosia and Soteris Diakou, Brand Manager and member of the Board of Directors of Ergo Home Group. The talk will be moderated by Claudio Pasqualucci, Director of the Italian Trade Agency Beirut for Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria. The event is open to the public and will host a parallel activity – a photography exhibition on Italian companies and renowned Italian designers.

 

Italian Design Day

Discussion and photography exhibition. March 7. Strovolos Cultural Centre, Nicosia. 5pm. [email protected]. Tel: 22-357635

 

