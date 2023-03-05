March 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

Cyprus seeks to bolster business ties with Cuba

By Kyriacos Nicolaou01
cuban chamber of commerce 2
The Cuban Chamber of Commerce in Havana

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) this week announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with its Cuban counterpart, as part of the chamber’s strategy of boosting international ties and bilateral relations.

According to an announcement, the agreement, which took place online, foresees the opening of economic sectors that will promote the connection between Cypriot and Cuban companies, as well as an exchange of views and information about any challenges facing them.

The two countries will also discuss any potential opportunities in each domestic market, ultimately seeking to promote investment partnerships between the business communities of the two nations.

The memorandum was signed by Cyprus Chamber of Commerce president Christodoulos Angastiniotis and Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of Cuba president Antonio Luis Carricarte Corona.

In addition, the Cuban Ambassador to Cyprus Angel Gustavo Suarez Cordero also took part in the online meeting.

“The two sides identified the prospects for further cooperation between Cyprus and Cuba, including in the fields of tourism, biotechnology, and renewable energy sources, with a focus on solar energy,” the Keve announcement said.

Other sectors that were discussed include maritime transport, agriculture and health services, among others, the announcement added.

What is more, the two chambers’ representatives expressed the desire to exchange business missions, in order to better realise the potential that exists in their desired deeper cooperation.

At the same time, it was agreed to hold online seminars to inform each business community about the prospects and possibilities that exist in each country, while also informing each chamber’s members about a number of important state fairs.

