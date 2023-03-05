March 5, 2023

Six vehicles affected by car garage fire

A fire at the Kaimakli industrial area set six vehicles alight in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The vehicles were at two car repair shops that were also affected by the flames.

According to police, authorities were alerted to the fire at around 2:30am.

Officers who rushed to the scene saw the flames on a vehicle that was outside the fence of one of the repair shops and at another vehicle that was inside the car garage.

The flames then spread to a spare parts storage area within the garage.

Two more vehicles that were set for repairs at a nearby garage were also affected. The heat also damaged another two vehicles at the second garage.

Fire services obliterated the flames while the scene was being guarded until investigations began in the morning.

