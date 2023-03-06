March 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greek, Turkish Cypriots to hold joint demonstration for Women’s Day

By Iole Damaskinos00
A joint event will be held with Turkish Cypriot organisations on International Women’s Day, Peo union and the federation of women’s movements (Pogo) announced on Monday.

The event will be carried out under the slogan: Together for Reunification, Equality, Solidarity.

According to an announcement, parallel marches by the two communities will meet at Home for Cooperation, at the Ledra Palace crossing point at 7:30pm on Wednesday.

“Together we will fight for equality and gender equality in our common homeland… we stand in solidarity, ready to live together peacefully in a reunited Cyprus, and we will give all our force to get rid of armies and barbed wire,” the announcement said.

