March 7, 2023

Kids charity behind clean-up operation

Dozens of people in Nicosia participated in the Cans for Kids – WE CAN Spring clean-up of the capital, the group said on Tuesday.

The clean-up was held near the recycling centre at the municipality’s green point.

Young people from the bi-communal Peace Players group, medical students from the University of Nicosia, and regular volunteers at the recycling charity were joined by adults bringing their children and supporters of other environmental movements in a two-hour endeavour to collect rubbish from the surrounding areas, which was then brought back to Cans for Kids for sorting.

About 50 large bags filled with rubbish were collected in 30 minutes, then the volunteers set about separating what could be recycled from rubbish that had to be discarded.

The cans were baled, and plastics and glass deposited in the relevant recycling containers.

