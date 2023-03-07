March 7, 2023

University of Cyprus plans massive expansion

By Nick Theodoulou00
the main building of the university of cyprus in nicosia - cyprus business now
The main building of the University of Cyprus in Nicosia

The University of Cyprus has submitted plans for a major 1.39km² expansion of its campus with the aim of creating facilities to welcome 13,820 students by 2030.

It is understood to currently have about 7,000 undergraduates, according to the Times Higher Education supplement.

The proposal sets out for the construction of multiple student housing estates, centres for various disciplines such as philosophy and law, a photovoltaic park, and multi-level parking, among many other campus facilities.

The development plan would see many facilities being relocated to the campus, although the university will still maintain its presence within Nicosia old town along with its grounds at Akadimias.

The proposal has been sent to the environment department which must issue an environmental impact assessment of the campus’ huge expansion in Athalassa.

Local media reported that if all the facilities laid out within the proposal are constructed then it will reach 257,650m². The fourth phase of development involves an additional area of 93,500m².

The university was established in 1989.

There has been a push for state universities to expand their programmes to include English language undergraduate courses which will attract more foreign students.

In May, the rectors of three public higher education institutions called for the necessary bills to pass through parliament so that the law can be amended and allow for the changes.

That would require a significant overhaul, however, and some are concerned as to how tuition fees would be handled, among other issues.

