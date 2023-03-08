March 8, 2023

Football clubs cheating state over players’ salaries

football 1678992 960 720

Some football clubs in Cyprus are reportedly paying undeclared wages to footballers, in addition to the official declared salary of €150, which represents the legal minimum wage.

The president of the Pancyprian Football Players Association (Pasp) Spyros Neofytides claimed on Wednesday during a House education committee that the illegal practice also involves football clubs in Cyprus’ top division.

Paying two wages, of which only the minimum one is declared effectively means that employers, such as football clubs in this case, do not have to pay the full tax and social contributions owed to the state.

“The issue of double wages paid to footballers is still going on and needs to properly addressed,” he said.

Neofytides said he and other Pasp representatives will meet labour ministry officials in the next days to discuss how to tackle the problem.

“Should football clubs persist in this practice, we will have no choice but to seek legal action,” he concluded.

 

