Government pledges to reduce gender pay gap, more women in innovation

Gender equality issues are high on the new president’s agenda, Nikos Christodoulides said on Wednesday, marking the International Women’s Day.

He assured that he is fully aware of the challenges faced by women, therefore the governance programme includes specific policies to prevent and combat violence against women, reconciling family and professional life, reducing the pay gap and promoting equal treatment in all areas of life.

In his message, the president explained that the aim is to strengthen and upgrade gender equality issues.

He noted that today is a day of honour and reflection for the sacrifices and battles that women around the world have given to obtain their rights.

This year’s International Women’s Day is dedicated to innovation and technology for gender equality, the president added.

Given the low representation of women in innovation and technology, at the initiative of the commissioner for gender equality and in collaboration with the Cyprus State Scholarship Foundation, the government will establish ten scholarships for Cypriot women.

The newly appointed Gender Equality Commissioner Josie Christodoulou echoed the president’s will to take action towards gender equality.

“Ensuring the principle of equality between women and men is a key priority of President Christodoulides’ programme of governance,” she said, explaining that equality policies will be promoted horizontally in all ministries and deputy ministries.

A priority, Christodoulou said, is upgrading the position of gender equality commissioner.

“The aim is for commissioner to assume, among other things, coordination responsibilities for the horizontal development of policies and measures in cooperation with all ministries and deputy ministries.”

The objectives, she added, also include monitoring and implementation of policies, making proposals for promoting equality, and the enactment of legislation in cooperation with all departments, the justice ministry, the law commissioner and the House of Representatives.

The commissioner said she has already made the first contacts with the labour minister regarding the pay and pension gap, which are among her office’s priorities.

“One of the objectives of the president’s governance programme is to work in this direction, in close cooperation with the Minister of Labour and Social Insurance [with whom] we have already worked out solutions to eliminate the gender gap in pensions, and it is a measure that we will look towards its implementation.”

This will be achieved by strengthening and upgrading the role of the relevant inspectors of the department of labour relations to better handle complaints and ex officio inspections related to gender-based work and equal pay.

Another priority is to carry out a joint assessment concerning the pay gap, “always in cooperation with the social partners”, the new commissioner said.

Earlier in the day, her office had issued an announcement marking women’s day, saying that “despite the progress made and despite significant steps in the right direction, we have still not achieved full and substantive equality”.

There are many cases of gender discrimination that have not yet come to light, or have not been given the necessary attention, Christodoulou said.

Referring to the issue of women NCOs in the national guard, which was already before the House human rights committee on Monday, she said the first step is to arrange a meeting with the minister of defence but also with the affected women.

“Governance has changed and should be viewed through a new lens,” she said.

Regarding the basketball players of the girls’ national team, who were excluded from participation in FIBA youth international competitions, unlike their boys’ counterparts, she said she had already had a meeting with parents and another will follow with the Cyprus Basketball Organisation. On the same issue, the commissioner is currently attending meetings of the House education committee, which is discussing an amendment to a bill to legally enshrine the principle of equality in sport.

“Bearing in mind also the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, I encourage and send an invitation to private companies to develop action plans for gender equality, and I am at their disposal for support in this direction,” Christodoulou said.