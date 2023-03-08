March 8, 2023

Kombos: Cyprus will strengthen relations with Ukraine and Jordan

By Jonathan Shkurko079
Kombos ua ambassador
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos with Ukrainian Ambassador Ruslan Nimchynskyi

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos said he will enhance relations with Ukraine and Jordan, after holding talks with the Ukrainian ambassador to Cyprus Ruslan Nimchynskyi and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Tuesday.

In posts published on Twitter, Kombos thanked Nimchynskyi for their meeting and for the gift of a painting by a young Ukrainian girl who has found refuge in Cyprus after she was forced to leave her country.

“It has truly moved us,” Kombos said. “Cyprus supports and stands with Ukraine.”

On his part, the Ukrainian diplomat expressed his country’s gratitude for Cyprus’ support to the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for the unprecedented humanitarian help to its people.

Furthermore, Kombos also tweeted he was “grateful for the warm and cordial conversation” with Safadi.

“I conveyed my personal commitment to see that our indispensable friendship with Jordan, a friendship firmly based on international law, grows from strength to strength,” the Foreign Minister’s tweet said.

Earlier, Safadi also posted his congratulations for Kombos’ recent appointment.

“I look forwarding to working together on further enhancing our strong friendship,” he said.

