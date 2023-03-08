March 8, 2023

Two photography exhibitions opening soon

By Eleni Philippou00
capture it

The island will welcome two new semi-amateur photography exhibitions this month in Limassol and Nicosia.

Coming up first is the exhibition Camera Obscura by the Photography Workshop STEAMers Limassol. Opening on Friday at Sto Dromo bar, the exhibition will feature images from photography students of the programme STEAMers of the Cyprus Youth Board, curated by Petros Kameris. Camera Obscura will fill the Limassol bar with photos which will remain exhibited until March 17.

In Nicosia, CARDET Research Centre will present another photography exhibition on March 14 supported by Terra Cypria and the Nicosia Youth Council. Titled Capture it – Act on it, the one-day exhibition at the Melina Mercuri Hall focuses on climate change and the environment.

Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to observe the effects of climate change as captured through the photographs submitted as part of a photo competition organised by CARDET. The exhibition will open at 5.30pm and at 7pm the project’s director Nikolas Athinis will address visitors. Five minutes later, president of the Nicosia Youth Council Isabella Timbiou will take the floor, followed by the President of Terra Cypria Costas Kleanthous. Then at 7.15pm the photography competition’s awards will be announced, ending the night with a networking and cocktail party.

 

Camera Obscura

Photography exhibition by. Photography Workshop STEAMers Limassol. March 10-17. Sto Dromo, Limassol. Opening night: 7pm. 6pm-12am. Tel: 7777-2757. [email protected]

Capture it – Act on it

Photography exhibition on climate change. Organized by CARDET. March 14. Melina Mercuri Hall, Nicosia. 5.30pm-8pm. [email protected]. Tel: 99-755288

