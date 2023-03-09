March 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Arrested for car theft

By Nikolaos Prakas00
handcuffs 05

Two men were arrested on Wednesday night on suspicion of stealing a car in Limassol.

According to the police, the two men, 41 and 40, were spotted by authorities driving a vehicle that was reported as stolen by its owner in Paphos on Wednesday morning.

Following their arrest, the two suspects were taken to the Paphos police station, where during their investigations on the vehicle, police also found various electronics, including chargers and tablets. Police also found glasses cases, gloves, and other items in their possession.

Paphos police said that the 40-year-old had two arrest warrants issued against him for various burglaries at homes and vehicles in Peyia and Paphos.

Related Posts

A whole month of English-language plays

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Foreign minister to meet Greek counterpart in Athens

Jonathan Shkurko

Arrest in Limassol after man tries to stab police officers

Jonathan Shkurko

Man in Chlorakas arrested in connection with kiosk robbery

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign