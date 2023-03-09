March 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessInternational

EBRD to invest 1.5 bln euros in Turkey’s earthquake-hit regions

By Reuters News Service01
ebrd
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that it will invest up to 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in the next two years to support reconstruction and recovery in the Turkish regions hit by earthquakes last month.

The investment will include 600 million euros of credit lines to local banks for businesses and individuals affected by the earthquakes, as well as lending to companies working in reconstruction.

The EBRD will also provide funding and advisory to small- and medium-sized enterprises regarding repairing damage and building resilience.

The direct physical damage to the region totals $34 billion, the bank said, adding that the cost of reconstruction will be twice that.

($1 = 0.9478 euros)

Related Posts

Whales prefer RenQ Finance (RENQ) over Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE), here’s why

CM Guest Columnist

Optimism (OP) and Blur (BLUR) face off against TMS Network (TMSN) as the TMS Network (TMSN) presale shoots for the moon. Which is the best investment?

CM Guest Columnist

Hybrid model crucial for Cypriot companies seeking to attract talent

Kyriacos Nicolaou

India’s oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance

Reuters News Service

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

What are e-fuels, and can they help make cars CO2-free?

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign