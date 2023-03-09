March 9, 2023

Foreign minister to meet Greek counterpart in Athens

Foreign minister Constantinos Kombos

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos will meet his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias on Thursday in Athens, in what will be his first official visit since being appointed.

The meeting in set to take place at 2pm. Kombos and Dendias are scheduled to make a joint statement to the media afterwards.

The two are expected to discuss developments as regards the Cyprus problem and the wider Eastern Mediterranean region, as well other and regional issues.

The train accident in Kampi will also likely be among the topics of discussion.

