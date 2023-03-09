Lidl is Fresh Food Partner of 2023 UCI cycling championships

This summer, the UCI Cycling World Championships will take place in Glasgow and across Scotland over August 3-13. As one of the biggest cycling meets in history, it will bring together 13 existing UCI World Championships to form one major event for the very first time.

Founded on April 14, 1900, in Paris, France, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) is the worldwide governing body for cycling.

Against this backdrop, the UCI Cycling World Championships and Lidl – one of Germany’s and Europe’s leading food retailers – are entering into a partnership, which will see Lidl support all 13 Championships as the Official Fresh Food Partner..

In doing so, Lidl aims to highlight the importance of staying active and conscious nutrition as part of leading a healthy lifestyle. As a retailer, Lidl enables its customers to make responsible purchase decisions and provides access to fresh, healthy food in the best quality and at the best price. That makes Lidl a reliable partner for its customers when doing their daily shopping.

Merging an international organisation with an international event

As a member company of Schwarz Group, Lidl is represented worldwide with over 12,000 stores in 31 countries across Europe and the US – a perfect match for the international nature and diversity of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, which will see over 6,000 professional and amateur cyclists from more than 120 countries compete in the 13 UCI World Championships.

And just as Lidl products are accessible to everyone, so, too, is cycling. The sport is ideal for anyone who wishes to be more active in their everyday life.

“We are excited at the opportunity to be involved in such an innovative and unique event,” remarked Jeroen Bal, Divisional Board Member Customer of Lidl International.

“The ‘Fresh Food Partnership’ perfectly demonstrates Lidl’s ambition to support a healthy and active lifestyle by providing more conscious and healthier food choices. As a truly ground-breaking global event, we look forward to working with the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships and inspiring people to bring more vitality and sport into their daily lives.”

For her part, Amina Lanaya, UCI Director General noted: “Lidl is a fitting international partner for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, which are expected to be followed by more than a billion people worldwide.

“Lidl shares our belief that cycling is for everyone and will help us achieve one of the core event objectives which is to reach a large, domestic and international non-core audience and to promote the many health and wellbeing benefits of riding a bicycle.”

