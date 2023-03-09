March 9, 2023

Man in Chlorakas arrested in connection with kiosk robbery

Police in Paphos arrested a 27-year-old man on Wednesday afternoon in connection with two armed robberies of two different kiosks in Chlorakas that took place early in the morning of the same day.

A police statement said the arrest only concerns the second robbery, in which three people seem to have participated. Two perpetrators entered the kiosk, while the third was waiting for them in a getaway car.

According to the complaint made to the police by the kiosk’s employee, aged 45, the two perpetrators who entered the premises while he was away from the cash register managed to steal a total of €2,100.

They had their faces covered and were holding bats. After robbing the kiosk, they made their way to the car, which had its licence plate covered with tape, police found out after examining the footage of the kiosk’s CCTV system.

The driver, however, was eventually identified and arrested. Police are hoping to secure testimony against the other two perpetrators within the day. The 27-year-old is expected to appear in front of the Paphos district court on Thursday and be remanded.

