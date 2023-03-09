March 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Psychoanalysis and cinema

By Eleni Philippou00
psychoanalysis and cinema

What common elements do psychoanalysis and cinema have? That is what an upcoming event at Rialto Theatre will explore. The Cyprus Society for Psychoanalytic Psychotherapy, the Lab for Animation Research of Cyprus University of Technology and the Rialto Theatre will host a tribute to ‘Psychoanalysis and Cinema’ aspiring to create a new framework in Cyprus, in which the form of cinema is analysing itself and psychoanalysis is being self-created.

The three-day event from March 24 to 26 will investigate the parallel reality created by psychoanalysis and cinema to process the complex conflicts encapsulated in the reality we know. The organisers aspire to introduce the idea of an alternative way of viewing a film, which combines the art of cinema with the psychoanalytic theory and practice as a means of recognising the unconscious language that expresses and defines us, while introducing a new pioneering approach for film events in Cyprus.

To do so, four feature films and four short films will be screened throughout the three days and analysed by panels consisting of psychoanalysts and film theorists. Joining the panel board will be Nicos Synnos, Christos Panayiotou, Yiannis Christidis and three psychologist-psychoanalytic psychotherapists Anna Ioannou, Kassiani Feleki and Yiannis Papadopoulos as well as art historian Constantinos Argianas.

Two film screening times and discussions will take place on day one and two, while the final day of the event will include just one session. A discussion with the audience will follow enriched by a Haiku workshop held by Blend the Space creativity centre.

 

Psychoanalysis and Cinema

Three-day event with screenings and panel discussions. March 24-26. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. Day 1: 3.30pm-6.30pm and 7pm-9.30pm. Day 2: 3pm-6pm and 6pm-8pm. Day 3: 6.30pm-9.30pm. €5 per day or €10 for 3 days. www.rialto.com.cy

