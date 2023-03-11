Disy leadership battle begins (Update 2)

A fragmented Disy headed to the polls on Saturday to vote for new leadership. Both contenders House president Annita Demetriou as well as MP Demetris Demetriou have pledged they will bring the party much-needed unity.

Around 50,000 members were eligible to vote.

Incumbent party leader Averof Neophytou who announced he was stepping down last month, told reporters “unity is not a figure of speech for us.” Casting his vote, he said Disy was voting for its new leadership and he was sure “the historic party will continue to be a pioneering power.”

Asked what advice he would give to the new party leader, Neophytou said “I don’t belong to this school of thought. Don’t confuse me with others. The new leader, whoever it is will have their own style and we will support them. These old-fashioned ideas of being behind-the-scenes and advising, pulling the reins and being a guarantor for unity, this isn’t for Averof.”

His statements appeared to be a dig at former President Nicos Anastasiades, who he had previously accused of appearing to undermine his candidacy for the presidential elections.

Casting his own vote, Anastasiades said “the old generation is handing over to the new generation.” The two candidates are respected and young people, seeking the party’s leadership.

“I have no doubt that whichever of the two wins, the path of party will continue to be pioneering.”

House president Annita Demetriou said no matter what the outcome “there is no winner or loser. We are all part of the Disy family and we will stand by each other.”

She added this is a process of the party’s evolution and progress and every member needed to be a part of it, so Disy could emerge united and strong.

Candidate Demetris Demetriou, voting at the party headquarters in Nicosia said this was the day when the sincere, proud and free-thinking members of Disy would vote. “It is a day of change. A day of clear positions. It is the day to build a new Disy.”

Voting began at 9am and will end at 6pm without a break, across 79 voting stations across Cyprus. There will be one polling station in Athens, Thessaloniki and London.

The voting centre in London will close at 4pm local time. There will be 28 polling stations in Nicosia, 22 in Larnaca and Famagusta, 18 in Limassol and eight in Paphos.

Those seeking to vote must present their ID, election booklet or drivers licence and pay the €10 membership for 2023.

Results are expected to be announced between 7:30-8pm on Saturday night.

The voting process is overseen by the election committee comprised of Xenia Constantinou, Chris Triantafyllides, Andreas Stavrinides and Demetris Demetiou.