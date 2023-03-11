March 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Gang of 50 attack two people a car outside Limassol pub

A gang of around 50 people attacked and beat two others in the tourist area of ​​Germasogeia, while they were in their car, police said on Saturday.

The two victims were treated at Limassol A&E while the perpetrators ran off when police got to the scene.

According to police, the incident happened just before 7pm Friday when around 50 people showed up outside a pub in the tourist area with bats and iron bars.

There, they attacked two other people, aged 30 and 43, while they were in their car, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

A strong police force went to the area to enforce order but the attackers fled.

The two injured people, after being treated at A&E were discharged.

Police are seeking the attackers.

