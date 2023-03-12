March 12, 2023

Boat owners protest fees rise at Larnaca marina

Boat owners at Larnaca marina on Sunday held a demonstration against plans by the private operator to raise docking fees for the second time in a year.

Holding signs that said ‘Cyprus the island with no maritime vision’ and ‘The ministry has sold us out and trapped us’, around 100 people gathered at the entrance of the marina, blocking entry to it.

Price rises of 15 to 25 per cent are expected to be enforced as of April1.

The demonstrators also blocked the road that runs alongside the marina, Athens Avenue, causing chaos on it.

Boat owners say that the increased fees are unjustified as the services they are offered have not been improved.

Around 300 boats are docked at Larnaca marina, most of them belonging to people in Cyprus.

