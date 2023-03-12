March 12, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusTech & Science

Land registry website problems due to ‘cyber attack’

By Staff Reporter078
file photo: a man types on a computer keyboard in warsaw in this february 28, 2013 illustration file pictu

After a “thorough evaluation of all data”, the land registry department on Sunday said the technical problem that saw it go offline since Wednesday was due to a “cyber attack”

The department said that due to the nature of the problem and the size of the systems, they will be gradually restored, starting with the restoration of the basic work of the district offices.

The indications are that no data was leaked and that the problem did not go beyond the land registry portal.

The site went down on Wednesday evening.

Land registration director Elikkos Elia told CNA on Saturday “we’re fighting at the same pace, technicians are making efforts to bring back the portal”.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

New Bishop of Paphos enthroned

Katy Turner

Yellow weather warning issued for Monday

Katy Turner

Boat owners protest fees rise at Larnaca marina (updated)

Katy Turner

Turkey holding back efforts to solve Cyprus problem: defence minister

Katy Turner

Disy leader has to unite a divided party

Andria Kades

Tattoo convention returns for eighth time

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign