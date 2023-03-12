Tattoo convention returns for eighth time

Fans of body inking are invited to Limassol for an event that includes live shows, contests and more says ELENI PHILIPPOU
If you are a fan of body art and tattoos, this is an annual event you’ve probably been waiting for. Hundreds of visitors head to the International Tattoo Convention every year in Limassol to get inked, find the latest industry trends and meet top tattoo artists. This March and April, the Tattoo Convention will once more fill Carob Mill Restaurants with tattooists, fans and local performers for an exciting three-day agenda.
On March 31, April 1 and 2, ink enthusiasts, top industry artists and everyone in between will head down to central Limassol for the event. Each day, tattoo contests will take place highlighting different genres, techniques and categories. From dot work and Japanese tattoos to portraits, colourful big tattoos and neo-traditional ones, each will be featured in the contests to highlight the best in the field.
On day one doors open at 1pm and the afternoon will be filled with tattoo competitions and appointments with artists where fans can get inked right on the spot. On days two and three doors will open at 11am and besides the contests which will take place all day, three live performances are scheduled.
First is a live body airbrush show by Savvas Koureas (AnexitiloN) on April 1 at 2pm. The artist will present a unique full-body airbrushing performance on alternative styled models. This time, his Extravaganza Art Theater show, filled with art improvisations, will unfold before a live audience. For those unaware of body airbrushing, it is a kind of art typically used for fantasy characters or temporary tattooing. It is often used in films and photoshoots and dates back as one of the oldest ceremonial art forms seen in ancient tribes, before tattooing became what it is today.
Later, local band Private Garden will perform. Nikolas Christodoulou, Max Daniels and Stefanos Meletiou will take the stage at 9pm to bring their garage and grunge rock sound. Infused with bluesy vocals and beefy drum grooves, the band will play live to wrap up day 2.
On the third and final day as tattoo appointments and contests go on one more parallel event will take place. Street Artist Anatolis Spyrlidis, also known as the RoyalVenom, will present The Journey of a Calligraffiti Artist. A Calligraphy style art performance will take place at 12pm highlighting the artist’s blackletter abstract expressionist work which features gothic and grotesque styles through graffiti.
8th International Tattoo Convention
Annual tattoo convention. March 31-April 2. Carob Mill Restaurant, Limassol. 1pm to 9pm (day 1). 11am until late (day 2 and 3). €10/€30 (3-day pass). www.cyprustattooconvention.com