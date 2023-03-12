March 12, 2023

Yellow weather warning issued for Monday

The weather is set to take a turn for the worse on Monday as the Met Office has issued a Yellow weather warning.

In place from 5am until 7pm, the warning is for storms.

Heavy thunderstorms are likely to affect the area, the warning said.

Heavy rain is set to be part of the storms, with between 35 and 50mm being recorded per hour

Hail is also likely.

 

