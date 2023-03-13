March 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Jailed for 10 robberies

By Nick Theodoulou00
burglar 02

A 38-year-old Paphos resident was jailed for three-and-a-half years on Monday after being found guilty of about ten robberies.

The district court heard that he had broken into and robbed homes and shops with officers finding electronic goods and gold amongst the items which he stole.

He was also found guilty of being in possession of burglary tools, which he used during his break-ins; which took place in 2022.

Related Posts

People trafficking arrest

Katerina Nicolaou

Proposal to ban gambling for those on low incomes

Elias Hazou

‘TRNC’ flag on show at Bahrain meeting

Nikolaos Prakas

Applause and flowers for new Disy leader

Andria Kades

Company fined for dangerous work place

Nikolaos Prakas

‘New chapter’ in Athens-Nicosia relations as president visits Greece

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign