March 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Job training for unaccompanied minors

By Staff Reporter083
Cyprus-based NGO CODECA, whose main goal is to foster and promote social cohesion, development and care, is currently carrying out a project, called “Civilhood”, aimed at enhancing the transition of unaccompanied minors to early adulthood through civic education and labour market integration.

According to a statement released by the NGO on Monday, the project, which is funded by the EU, will be mutually beneficial for both the minors and for the Cyprus labour market.

“Civic education is an important approach for integrating foreign-born nationals into the labour market, especially unaccompanied minors transitioning into adulthood,” CODECA said.

The project also strives to train working professionals in Cyprus for them to provide unaccompanied asylum-seeking children with the necessary sills to enter the labour market smoothly.

“The ‘Civilhood’ project will train 350 stakeholders on an innovative method developed by CODECA, which will pilot test their new knowledge and skills by training 150 unaccompanied minors,” the statement continued.

“A total of three handbooks will also be developed for unaccompanied minors, stakeholders, and trainers. The project’s results and outputs will be presented both to national and to EU stakeholders and policymakers.

It will also arrange activities aimed at the dissemination, communication and awareness of its activities, including a roundtable at the EU parliament.

 

