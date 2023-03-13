March 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca municipality calls on people to clean open plots

By Jonathan Shkurko00
field

The Larnaca municipality has urged all owners of plots of land and open spaces in the district to clean them by removing rubbish, dried grass, wood branches and other unnecessary clutter from their premises by Easter.

In a statement on Monday, the municipality also informed people unable to clean their plots that special crews are available to carry out the work for them at an extra cost.

Municipality inspectors will also check the plots to ensure they are properly cleaned.

“Should they find the result unsatisfactory, they will dispatch a cleaning team at the plot owners’ expenses,” the statement added.

The responsibility of cleaning rests solely on the owner, even if waste materials have been placed by third parties.

Related Posts

Mixed fortunes for Sri Lankan cricket teams in Cyprus

Staff Reporter

In the Same Place opens at Cyprus Museum

Eleni Philippou

MEPs discuss migration issue, energy, and spyware this week in Strasbourg

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Mass turnout in north for earthquake victims memorial event

Iole Damaskinos

Police bust offenders in possession of 96,000 illegal firecrackers

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign