March 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

People trafficking arrest

By Katerina Nicolaou00
handcuffs 07

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for a case involving illegal entry into Cyprus.

According to a witness statement, he was the driver of a five-metre-long boat, carrying 18 men, including a minor off Cape Greco.

A suspicious boat was detected by the radar of the port and maritime police on Sunday and was located and intercepted.

The passengers were then safely transported to the marina in Ayia Napa and then transferred to the Pournara centre for irregular migrants.

The Famagusta CID is investigating the case.

