March 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Culinary awards for Limassol students

By Staff Reporter
Limassol high school students received distinctions at the 12th International Culinary Competition of Southern Europe.

According to the 3rd Technical and Vocational School of Education and Training in Limassol, five students took part in the international competition, which was held in Thessaloniki, from February 17 to 22, gaining experience for their future career.

The group returned with one gold, two silver and two bronze medals, as well as a commendation, the school’s announcement said.

Panayiotis Spyrou received a gold medal in the “Risotto” category, Andrea Themistokleous received a silver medal in the “Fresh Pasta” category and John Angelos Stylianou and Theodoros Sotiri also received a silver medal in the “Two to Tango” category.

Bronze medal was secured by Andreas Meliniotis in the “Pork” category, as well as John Angelos Stylianou, in the “Sea Bass” category. Theodoros Sotiri received a commendation for his participation in the “Poultry” category.

The school congratulates the students “for their maturity and professionalism”.

