March 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Former minister Karousos throws hat in the ring for top Disy position

By Nikolaos Prakas071
Υπουργός Μεταφορών – Συνέντευξη Τ

Former Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos will be seeking a position among the top Disy party ranks, he said on Tuesday.

Following elections for the party leader over the weekend, which saw House president Annita Demetriou take the top spot, Karousos said that in upcoming elections for vice-president of the party and deputy positions, he would be entering the running, not making it clear for which position.

“Which seat I will seek to claim, will be announced in the next few days and only after I complete a round of contacts with core, members, and friends of the party across Cyprus.”

Karousos said that to successfully complete the change in the leadership of the party that began on March 11 people are needed who have proven themselves capable, efficient, have an appetite for work, and are close to the core beliefs of the party, but above all love the party.

Also confirmed in the running are Disy MP Savia Orphanidou for the role of vice president.

Meanwhile former MP Michalis Sofokleous, current MP Efthymios Diplaros and Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos are running for deputy leader.

Demetris Demetriou, MP and former spokesman who ran and lost in the race for party leader, said he would not run for any other position.

 

Related Posts

Culinary awards for Limassol students

Staff Reporter

Transport ministry aims to resolve Larnaca marina dispute

Jonathan Shkurko

Free car charging points open in Nicosia

Nikolaos Prakas

32 Greek and Turkish Cypriots join bases police force

Jonathan Shkurko

Disconnect and reconnect

Eleni Philippou

‘No time to lose’ on Cyprus problem talks says Christodoulides (updated)

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign