March 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Free car charging points open in Nicosia

By Nikolaos Prakas00
chargingweb

Charging points for electric vehicles started operating in the centre of Nicosia on Tuesday, the municipality announced.

The charging points will be on Stasandrou Street and Zina Kanther Street.

The municipality said that charging at these points will be free for one year.

The Pilakoutas group in collaboration with Troodos Electric Cables Ltd undertook the provision of the free supply and installation of the two electric vehicle chargers, while the municipality prepared the necessary infrastructure.

The municipality said that soon two more charging station will be put into operation in the municipal parking lots in the D’avila moat and in the Tripoli bastion (Solomou Square) in cooperation with the two companies.

“Our goal is to minimise the ecological footprint of the city, limiting pollution from cars and to facilitate access to other forms of transport, friendly to the environment,” Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis said, adding that electric cars are a step towards this direction, with the main benefit always being air quality.

 

Related Posts

32 Greek and Turkish Cypriots join bases police force

Jonathan Shkurko

Disconnect and reconnect

Eleni Philippou

‘No time to lose’ on Cyprus problem talks says Christodoulides (updated)

Gina Agapiou

Designing sounds at the museum

Eleni Philippou

Former minister Karousos throws hat in the ring for top Disy position

Nikolaos Prakas

Hail hits parts of highway as yellow weather warning in force

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign